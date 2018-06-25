2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz in February unveiled a new A-Class hatchback and followed it up with an A-Class sedan April. They're the first of eight members planned for the automaker's new generation of compact cars.

Some of those eight members will have high-performance variants developed by Mercedes-AMG. And this time around there will be direct replacements for the current crop of 45 series cars, plus a new crop of slightly tamer 35 series cars from the Affalterbach tuner.

We now have spy shots and video of a prototype for what's likely to be the AMG A35 hatchback. Previously thought to be the hotter A45, we now know this is the A35 because of the round exhaust tips fitted to the car. Range-topping AMG models get square-shaped exhaust tips.

The grille on the car, with its vertical slats, resembles the unit destined for the eventual A45 (or possibly A50). However, we should see the A35 come with a single-bar grille, similar to what's used on other lower-tier AMG models like the C43 and CLS53.

Under the hood will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with approximately 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, with drive going to all four wheels. Interestingly, there are reports the car will come with an electric compressor to build up boost pressure at low revs.

A similar setup is destined for the A45 but peak power in that model is likely to be 400 hp or higher, an insane figure for a compact car.

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Look for the A35 hatchback to debut later this year. While we won't see it in the United States, its mechanical package will end up in an A35 sedan that's also out testing in prototype form.

Key rivals for the A35 hatchback include the Audi S3 Sportback and BMW M140i both sold overseas.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.