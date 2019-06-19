Mini will unveil an electric version of its Hardtop on July 9, the automaker confirmed on Tuesday.

The car was previewed by the Mini Electric Concept unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show, and it's only the first of 12 EVs the BMW Group will roll out by 2025.

The production electric Hardtop will be labeled a Mini Cooper S E Hardtop, and it's expected to come with more than 200 miles of range.

Drive is expected to come from the same electric motor fitted to the BMW i3s, but the motor will be positioned at the front axle in the Mini instead of at the rear like in the BMW. The electric motor is good for 184 horsepower in the i3s, which is close to the 189 hp generated by the gasoline-powered Mini Cooper S Hardtop's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Of course, the electric motor should provide plenty of low-end torque, too.

2020 Mini Cooper S E Hardtop spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mini will build the electric Hardtop at its plant in Oxford, United Kingdom, ending speculation that production could take place in mainland Europe due to Brexit. Components for the electric powertrain will be sourced from plants in Germany, however.

Mini was a pioneer when it comes to mainstream electric cars. Some readers will recall the brand leased a Hardtop-based Mini E electric car on a trial basis late last decade. Mini used the vehicle to gather feedback as well as lay the groundwork for more widespread adoption of electric propulsion.

And as we’ve seen with the BMW brand, plug-in hybrid technology will also play a predominant role in Mini’s lineup. The brand is already selling the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E ALL4 Countryman, and this model’s powertrain will filter across to more cars in Mini’s lineup.

Pre-orders for the electric Mini Hardtop have already commenced in a handful of European markets but the car's availability in the United States is yet to be announced.