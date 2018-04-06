2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



We've already seen spy shots of the redesigned BMW X5 M. Now we have spy shots of what's destined to be the BMW’s main rival, Mercedes-AMG’s redesigned GLE63.

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a new generation of the mid-size GLE, and once again there will be a high-performance GLE63 developed by the folks at AMG. We should also see a tamer GLE53, though more on this model later.

Compared to prototypes for the regular GLE, the tester for the GLE63 has a lower and wider stance. There's also no missing the massive brakes with bright red calipers at the front, plus the quad-tip exhaust with AMG's signature square-shape design at the rear.

Under the hood should be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Peak output should be in the vicinity of 603 horsepower, the same the engine produces in the latest E63 S and S63 sedans.

As mentioned, we should also see a GLE53. Designed to replace the current GLE43, this model will get the same mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine that debuted in the new CLS53. The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque but with efficiency around 20 percent better than a V-8.

Look for the redesigned GLE63 to debut next year, as a 2020 model. A coupe-like version based on a redesigned GLE Coupe should also be in the pipeline.