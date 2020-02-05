The next-generation Ford Mustang, the S650 to hardcore fans, will arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. Ford let slip that crucial piece of info in a job listing for the car's development team.

Cadillac has introduced a big, bolder and much more high-tech Escalade. The standout feature is easily the dash, which is dominated by more than 38 inches of thin, curved, OLED screens.

A new 911 Turbo is coming soon and the car is expected to pack more power than the outgoing 911 Turbo S. That would mean something in the vicinity of 600 horsepower. The new Turbo S meanwhile could output close to 640 hp.

