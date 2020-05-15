Volkswagen just redesigned its Golf GTI, with the latest generation of the iconic hot hatch due here in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model.

However, a more hardcore version is already out testing and should appear sometime next year. This isn't the redesigned Golf R which is also out testing and due for a reveal shortly. Rather, this latest tester is for a redesigned version of the Golf GTI TCR sold overseas.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Differentiating the prototype from the regular GTI is a new front fascia with bigger openings and the fog lights removed. The tester also sports a new front splitter, plus a set of side skirts and a new rear diffuser. The exhaust tips also appear slightly larger than on the regular GTI.

The GTI TCR grade was introduced with the previous-generation GTI as a road-going version of the Golf GTI TCR race car. It was a limited edition built for Europe and helped to bridge the gap between the regular GTI and Golf R.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The car came with 286 horsepower but sent drive to the front wheels only, just like the GTI on which it was based. Expect a slight boost in power for the redesigned version since the redesigned GTI already comes with 242 hp.

The previous GTI TCR also come with the GTI's top-shelf features including items for the cabin, such as grippy bucket seats, red cabin accents, and a sports steering wheel with a red mark at 12 o'clock. The same will likely be true for the new generation.

2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

VW is yet to reveal a GTI TCR racer based on the latest Golf, but it's probably only a matter of time since this GTI TCR road car is already out and about.

Look for the GTI TCR road car to debut late this year or early next. The race car should arrive around the same time.