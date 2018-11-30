Mercedes-AMG Black Series, BMW 507, Audi S6: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro

Mercedes-AMG has just launched the new GT R Pro but this isn't the end of the performance road for the sexy GT sports car. Still in the works is a Black Series which AMG's boss has confirmed will start testing in the open next summer. He's also said the car will have what it takes to challenge the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

BMW's 507 is one of the most handsome roadsters of the 1950s. Sadly, though, only about 250 were built since the high price of the car made it unpopular. That means finding one up for sale today is extremely rare, but one example is going up for auction this weekend and it had an interesting previous owner.

A prototype for Audi's next-generation S6 has been spotted and is completely devoid of camouflage gear. That means the debut of the sport sedan must be coming up very soon.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series could come with 700 hp to challenge 720S, 911 GT2 RS

A BMW 507 owned by the man who designed it is headed to auction

2019 Audi S6 spy shots and video

2019 Fiat 500X crossover sports new engine, new nose

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's engine teased, sales start fall 2019

Tesla drivers log 1B miles on Autopilot

GM president takes over Cruise self-driving car business

Trump threatens 25-percent tariff on imported cars

Nissan reveals Leaf Nismo RC race car that won't actually race

EV Drive coalition begins lobbying effort to save tax credit