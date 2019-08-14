Acura has unveiled a Type S Concept, and boy is it a stunner. The show car sets the stage for the launch of multiple Type S performance variants at the Japanese brand, starting with a TLX Type S sport sedan.
Mercedes-AMG has just launched the new GT R Pro but this isn't the end of the performance road for the sexy GT sports car. Still in the works is a Black Series, which AMG's chief has described as having what it takes to challenge the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is working on a modern V-12 supercar. Just 100 will be built, and today we learned that California's Canepa will handle distribution in North America.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Acura Type S concept previews a sporty next-generation TLX
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video
Canepa to represent Gordon Murray's T50 supercar in North America
New Terrain to climb? Small GMC crossover's price goes up for 2020 in most trims
VW jumps into crossover convertible segment with T-Roc Cabriolet
Jaguar targets Tesla owners with I-Pace discounts
Kia reveals new Mohave--Is a Borrego coming too?
Congress plans to try again on self-driving car legislation
Tesla Model 3 owner implants key chip in forearm
Quiet launch: Daimler builds first electric heavy-duty semis for fleet test