Acura has unveiled a Type S Concept, and boy is it a stunner. The show car sets the stage for the launch of multiple Type S performance variants at the Japanese brand, starting with a TLX Type S sport sedan.

Mercedes-AMG has just launched the new GT R Pro but this isn't the end of the performance road for the sexy GT sports car. Still in the works is a Black Series, which AMG's chief has described as having what it takes to challenge the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is working on a modern V-12 supercar. Just 100 will be built, and today we learned that California's Canepa will handle distribution in North America.

Acura Type S concept previews a sporty next-generation TLX

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video

Canepa to represent Gordon Murray's T50 supercar in North America

New Terrain to climb? Small GMC crossover's price goes up for 2020 in most trims

VW jumps into crossover convertible segment with T-Roc Cabriolet

Jaguar targets Tesla owners with I-Pace discounts

Kia reveals new Mohave--Is a Borrego coming too?

Congress plans to try again on self-driving car legislation

Tesla Model 3 owner implants key chip in forearm

Quiet launch: Daimler builds first electric heavy-duty semis for fleet test