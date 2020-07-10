Mercedes-AMG has provided a first look at its upcoming GT Black Series in a teaser video. The hardcore sports car is coming with over 700 horsepower, and in a bit of fun AMG recruited a popular YouTuber to star in the teaser video for it.

Audi has added a plug-in hybrid version of its A7 Sportback to its lineup. The car comes with 362 hp and is the third plug-in hybrid to be added to Audi's current lineup in the United States, joining electrified versions of the Q5 and A8 already on sale.

Lincoln is offering SUV customers a bit more style for their rides. The automaker is making its monochromatic color scheme available across its SUV lineup. Previously it was limited to the Navigator.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

