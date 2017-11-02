Hennessey Venom F5, BMW X4 spy video, Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hennessey’s new Venom F5 hypercar has landed. It’s packing over 1,600 horsepower and Hennessey has plans to take it above 300 mph.

BMW has a new generation of the X3 on sale, and soon the vehicle will spawn its X4 cousin. Today we have new spy shots and video of a prototype.

One of the biggest, baddest SUVs in production, Mercedes-Benz’s G550 Squared, bowed out of production last month. We just took it for a quick spin and have a full first drive review posted.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hennessey Venom F5 revealed with over 1,600 HP, aims for 301 MPH top speed

2019 BMW X4 spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared review: top tax bracket bruiser

Car ownership on decline in Japan, but what does that mean for American drivers?

Tesla built just 260 Model 3 sedans in Q3 while losing $619M

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV: minimal changes, same range and price

Ford Focus RS Drift Stick provides on-demand sideways action

Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

F1 organizers publish proposal for 2021 power units, Aston Martin encouraged

Those fuel-efficient diesels? Actually worse on lifetime CO2, study says