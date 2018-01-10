Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW 8-Series leaked - Image via Bimmerpost Enlarge Photo

The first photos showing an undisguised version of BMW's modern 8-Series coupe have hit the web.

The photos were posted to the Bimmerpost forum and reveal what appears to be an 850i model equipped with an M Performance body kit. The photos show the car from the front and the rear and inside as well.

Overall, it looks like BMW is going with a very modern and edgy design for the new 8-Series, including a much more aggressive take on the signature kidney grille. The thick chrome-plated bars of the grille does remind one of the character Jaws from the James Bond movies. It's a look that was first seen on the 8-Series concept unveiled last spring.

BMW 8-Series concept, 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Enlarge Photo

BMW is still out testing prototypes for the 8-Series coupe. The automaker is also out testing an 8-Series Convertible, and it’s possible we’ll see a fastback sedan at some point. The latter, if built, would likely be referred to as an 8-Series Gran Coupe.

The 8-Series replaces BMW’s 6-Series coupe which no longer forms part of the 6-Series lineup. BMW has confirmed the reveal will take place in 2018. A debut at the Geneva auto show this March is a strong possibility. We’ll likely see it on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model.

All BMW is willing to say about the car is that it will provide a blend of sporty dynamics and luxury. CEO Harald Krüger described it as a “true luxury sports coupe” and a “slice of pure automotive fascination.”