BMW 8-Series leaked...again

BMW 8-Series leaked - Image via Instagram user Wilco Blok Enlarge Photo

A new photo showing an undisguised version of BMW's modern 8-Series has hit the web.

It was posted to the Instagram account of Wilco Blok on Sunday and reveals the interior of the new BMW coupe. It joins some earlier photos posted to the Bimmerpost forum in January and revealing the exterior of the car, specifically an 850i coupe likely equipped with an M Performance body kit.

Overall, it looks like BMW is going with a very modern and edgy design for the new 8-Series, including a much more aggressive take on the signature kidney grille. The thick chrome-plated bars of the grille does remind one of the character Jaws from the James Bond movies. It's a look that was first seen on the 8-Series concept unveiled in 2017.

The interior is a lot more upmarket than we're used to seeing in BMW models. Clearly visible is the automaker's latest digital instrument cluster, along with a center stack and console that appear to be jam-packed with buttons. Note, this particular 8-Series has also been dressed with M Performance goodies, as indicated by the M badge on the steering wheel.

BMW 8-Series leaked - Image via Bimmerpost Enlarge Photo

BMW is still out testing prototypes for the 8-Series coupe. The automaker is also out testing an 8-Series Convertible, and eventually we'll see it testing a Gran Coupe sedan as well. The latter was previewed in concept form during March's 2018 Geneva auto show.

The 8-Series coupe fills the void of BMW’s 6-Series coupe which no longer forms part of the 6-Series lineup. BMW has confirmed the reveal will take place in mid-June at an event coinciding with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with an 8-Series-based race car set to contend the French classic's GTE class for production-based cars.

The 8-Series road car should reach showrooms in the first half of 2019, likely as a 2020 model. At the top of the range, at least until an M8 arrives, will be an M850i xDrive, combining V-8 performance and all-wheel-drive traction. The M850i xDrive is an M Performance model, so it gets a number of enhancements developed by the M division including a rear differential lock as well as sport-tuned suspension and steering.

Potential rivals for the 8-Series include the Lexus LC, Maserati Gran Turismo and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. This means pricing should start around the $100k mark.