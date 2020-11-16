Lamborghini is preparing to take the covers off a new track-focused version of its Huracan on November 18.

The automaker over the weekend released a single teaser image along with the tagline “From racetrack to road.”

The tagline goes toward corroborating rumors that a homologation-style special derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo race car is coming, to be called a Super Trofeo Omologato, or STO for short. Omologato is the Italian word for “homologation.”

The quickest variant in the Huracan family at present is the Huracan Performante. The car made quite the splash when it knocked the Porsche 918 Spyder from its throne as the quickest production car around the Nürburgring with its 6:52.01 lap in 2017. (The bigger, more powerful Aventador SVJ currently holds the production car record with a time of 6:44.97 set in 2018.)

But the Huracan Performante didn't accomplish the feat with hardcore weight stripping or extra power. Instead it was active aerodynamics that unlocked potential for its blistering lap time. Now we could see performance boosted even further with a Huracan sans luxuries such as carpeting, less sound deadening material and other facets, similar to the route Lamborghini took with the Gallardo Superleggera. Don't be surprised if the new Huracan variant also comes with rear-wheel drive to match the Huracan Super Trofeo racer.

We'll have all the details soon so stay tuned.