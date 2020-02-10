Porsche's hardcore—and highly desirable—Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder made a return for 2020, but without the available dual-clutch transmission many had expected. Instead, the sole transmission is a 6-speed manual.

While there's nothing wrong about the manual, it won't satisfy buyers seeking the speed and ease that only a DCT can offer. Fortunately, it looks like Porsche will soon have them covered as well.

Citing comments made directly by Porsche, Evo reported last week that a DCT, referred to by Porsche as a PDK, will be available on the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder by the end of 2020.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder

The DCT will reportedly make its way into the Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 models that were unveiled in January as well.

The report ties in with previous comments from Andreas Preuninger, head of GT car development, that Porsche feels it isn't the brand's place to tell customers what transmission makes a driver's car.

The new Cayman GT4, like its predecessor, will likely turn out to be a true collector's car. This will especially be true if Porsche goes ahead with plans currently being discussed about converting the 718 line to electric power.