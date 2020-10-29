Ferrari engineers have been spotted with a test mule near the automaker's Maranello headquarters, which is likely to be for the successor to the LaFerrari hypercar.

Ferrari tends to launch a new limited-edition flagship every decade in what has become to be known as the Special Series, with previous entries including the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari.

LaFerrari supercar LaFerrari supercar

Considering the LaFerrari was launched in 2013, we should see its successor arrive in the next two to three years. But what about the SF90 Stradale? This model may be faster and more powerful than the LaFerrari, but its sticker price of $625,000 is about half what the LaFerrari originally cost, and its production run will be much bigger.

This test mule is using a makeshift LaFerrari body to hide the new mechanicals but there are some key differences. Aero elements covering air vents at the front and rear have been removed to aid air flow, while the front hood, roof, side intakes, and rear deck are all different.

Ferrari Special Series test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

You'll also notice the side mirrors (and their supporting stalks) are different, the rear fender vents have been covered up, and the center-lock wheels of the LaFerrari have been replaced with wheels with lug nuts on this test mule. Massive carbon-ceramic brakes can be spotted inside the wheels.

Ferrari has been quiet on its plans for the LaFerrari successor, although you can count on the engine being a naturally aspirated V-12. The blue stickers on the test mule also confirm we're looking at an electrified vehicle. Former Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne previously called turbocharging a V-12 "nuts," effectively ruling out forced induction for any V-12-powered Ferraris. However, he did add hybrid solutions will be examined very carefully with a focus on improving performance, not just meeting various emission regulations, as was the case for the LaFerrari which featured a mild-hybrid setup.

Ferrari Special Series test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Interestingly, Ferrari Chief Marketing Officer Enrico Galliera hinted in 2019 that the car might come with less power than the 986-horsepower SF90 Stradale and instead focus on aerodynamics, handling and a low weight. This suggests the car might follow a similar route to Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar.

We're sure whatever the bright minds at Ferrari dream up for the LaFerrari successor will be nothing short of impressive—hopefully with a better name.