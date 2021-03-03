Ferrari engineers have been spotted again with a test mule using the makeshift body of a LaFerrari to hide its new mechanicals.

The test mule is thought to be for the successor to the LaFerrari—a car that will most likely also serve as the road-car counterpart to Ferrari's planned contender for the World Endurance Championship's Le Mans Hypercar. Ferrari in February confirmed its intention to join the new premier class of the WEC in 2023, the rules for which require a road car with a similar powertrain concept to the race car.

LaFerrari supercar LaFerrari supercar

Considering the LaFerrari was launched in 2013, the timing is also about right for the arrival of a successor. Ferrari tends to launch a new limited-edition flagship every decade in what has become to be known as the Special Series, with previous entries including the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. But what about the SF90 Stradale? This model may be faster and more powerful than the LaFerrari, but its $625,000 price tag is about half what the LaFerrari originally cost, and its production run will be much bigger.

Looking at the test mule, there are some clear differences to the LaFerrari. Aero elements covering air vents at the front and rear have been removed to aid air flow, while the front hood, roof, side intakes, and rear deck are all different. The LaFerrari exhaust tips are also dummy units, with the test mule's exhaust positioned higher up and in the center of the rear. You can see the makeshift exhaust tips in some of the shots.

Ferrari Special Series test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

You'll also notice the side mirrors (and their supporting stalks) are different, the rear fender vents have been covered up, and the center-lock wheels of the LaFerrari have been replaced with wheels with lug nuts on this test mule.

Ferrari has been quiet on its plans for the LaFerrari successor, and right now it isn't even clear whether there will be a V-12 under the hood or a smaller unit. The blue stickers on the test mule confirm we're looking at an electrified vehicle, which means there could still be a V-12 present.

Ferrari Special Series test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Former Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne in 2017 said it would be "nuts" to turbocharge a V-12, effectively ruling out forced induction for any V-12-powered Ferraris. However, he did add hybrid solutions will be examined very carefully with a focus on improving performance, not just meeting various emission regulations, as was the case for the LaFerrari which featured a mild-hybrid setup.

Interestingly, Ferrari Chief Marketing Officer Enrico Galliera hinted in 2019 that the car might come with less power than the 986-hp SF90 Stradale and instead focus on aerodynamics, handling and a low weight. This suggests the car might follow a similar route to Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar.

Ferrari Special Series test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We're sure whatever the bright minds at Ferrari dream up for the LaFerrari successor will be nothing short of impressive—hopefully with a better name.

Considering Ferrari will be racing its new Le Mans Hypercar contender by early 2023, the reveal of this potential LaFerrari successor should take place before 2022 is out, assuming it ends up as the road-car counterpart of the race car. Stay tuned.