Volvo’s smallest model at present is the XC40 compact crossover, which will soon be joined by a coupe-like variant coming exclusively in battery-electric guise and badged a C40 Recharge. (Recharge is the nomenclature for Volvo's electric vehicles.)

But there are plans to go even smaller, potentially into subcompact territory. The confirmation was made by Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson in an interview with Autocar during Tuesday's reveal of the C40 Recharge.

“We now have the C40 Recharge, and we’re planning a smaller SUV below the 40-series,” he said.

According to Autocar, the new baby Volvo crossover is being developed on the SEA modular EV platform from Volvo parent company Geely. Don't expect a version with an internal-combustion engine as Volvo on Tuesday said it is moving toward a fully electric lineup.

It's not the first time that we've heard plans for Volvos sized smaller than the 40-series. In 2017, Lex Kerssemakers, head of commercial operations at Volvo, hinted at a new 20-series subcompact range.

“It’s pretty straightforward: the 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest,” Kerssemakers said in an interview with Car and Driver. “And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one.”

Interestingly, Kerssemakers also said that Volvo “only makes global cars,” suggesting perhaps that a future 20-series will be offered in the United States. We could certainly imagine a Volvo XC20 crossover targeting the Mini Countryman. Alfa Romeo and Jeep also plan to launch new baby crossovers in the next couple of years.