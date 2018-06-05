Audi Q8 reveal, Porsche 919 Evo 'Ring record, FCA 5-year plan: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi Q8 Enlarge Photo

Audi has a new flagship SUV in the form of the Q8. It's a mid-size offering with coupe-like styling, and its aggressive looks are said to presage the new design for future SUVs from the brand.

Porsche built a version of its 919 Hybrid devoid of all the restrictions placed on the race car. It's called the 919 Evo, and recent testing of the car at the Nürburgring suggests Porsche is using it in an attempt to break the German race track's all-time lap record.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last week announced a new five-year strategy, the last from CEO Sergio Marchionne before his retirement next year. FCA doesn't have a good track record of sticking to its plans, so we've compared the latest strategy to the last one to determine how viable it is.

