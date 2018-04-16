Rebel TRX listed as “upcoming vehicle” on Ram website

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Enlarge Photo

Ram appears to be giving a hint that it will put a Hellcat-powered Rebel TRX into production.

On the Ram Trucks website under the heading “Upcoming Vehicles” is an image of the Rebel TRX concept with the tag “Get Ready For The Off-Road King.”

We've reached out for comment from Ram parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and a spokesman said the page was created more than a year ago to promote the concept truck. Note that the photo calls out the model year as 2017. That leads us to believe the TRX is no more likely now than it has ever been.

Should a TRX come, which is still a possibility, it would be a competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor, the leader in capability for factory-built off-road trucks.

Ram made Raptor fans shiver at the 2016 Texas State Fair when it introduced the Hellcat-powered Rebel TRX concept.

Ram Rebel TRX listed under 'Upcoming Vehicles' Enlarge Photo

Ram has dropped other clues that a TRX could be coming. In one of the official press photos for the interior of the redesigned 2019 1500, the clock read a time of “7:07,” possibly a reference to the 707-horsepower rating of the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. FCA brands have dropped similar clues in the past for other cars. We should note though that the Rebel TRX concept's Hellcat was detuned to 575 hp.

The latest news comes just weeks after enthusiast site 5thGenRams learned from its sources that a Rebel TRX was coming, and with two powertrain options. One would be a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-8 for a slightly tamer Rebel TR model with 520 or 525 hp. The other would be a full-bore Hellcat with 707 hp in a Rebel TRX. Our Ram spokesman could not confirm the existence of a 7.0-liter engine.

The Rebel TRX concept we saw in 2016 had pretty much everything necessary to take on the Raptor: off-road capable suspension, big knobby tires, a wide-body kit to house its wider track, and, of course, that engine.

Upon its reveal, Jim Morrison, head of Ram in the U.S. told us that while it was just a design study, the concept would be considered for future production. That concept was a fully engineered example that could not only run, but could perform off-road. Morrison boasted it could go 100 mph anywhere on its 37-inch tires with 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, and upgraded suspension.

We also haven't seen a single spy shot of a mule or modified Ram testing. Every product to be powered by the Hellcat engine has had to endure extensive testing for cooling and performance, all leading to lots of spy shots. So far, we've seen no spy shots of a potential Rebel TRX.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Ram's response.)