Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe arrived for 2019 and soon the super sedan will receive its first round of updates.

A prototype has been spotted again and is fitted with a camouflaged front fascia.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The updated GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to arrive later this year as a 2022 model, and more exterior tweaks could be added as development continues.

AMG is also developing a plug-in hybrid variant (shown below) that will carry the new E Performance label and could be badged a GT 73e, and this new variant should arrive together with the updated 2022 GT 4-Door Coupe family. It will pair a single electric motor mated with the current 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine to generate a combined power output of over 800 hp.

Teaser for 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe E Performance plug-in hybrid

It isn't clear what's in store for the powertrains in existing variants, though it's possible mild-hybrid technology could be added to the GT 63 and GT 63 S variants. The 4.0-liter V-8 has already been paired with mild-hybrid technology in the latest GLS-Class and S-Class. It's essentially a beefed-up starter motor that's able to aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting.

The entry-level GT 53 variant already features mild-hybrid tech, albeit paired with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and not a V-8.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect the interior to also receive some updates, namely the latest version of Mercedes' infotainment and head-up display systems.

As for the long-term future of the GT 4-Door Coupe, there's speculation the whole lineup will be phased out after the one generation, along with the CLS. With sedan sales on the decline and automakers needing more EVs to meet stricter emissions regulations, Mercedes and AMG are expected to focus on the upcoming EQS.