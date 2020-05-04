The rumor mill has been going into overdrive with news that a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is coming. Giving some credence to the rumors are spy shots of what looks to be a car even more extreme than the Cayman GT4.

The design of Acura's next-generation TLX and MDX may have just been revealed via images purported to be official patent drawings. The new TLX and MDX are expected to be introduced for the 2021 model year, meaning we should see the reveals take place late this year or early next.

The V-12 of the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie is almost as impressive as the car itself. The 6.5-liter mill has been developed by Cosworth and develops 1,000 horsepower on its own, i.e. without the aid of forced induction or electrification.

