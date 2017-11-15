2019 BMW M2 Competition spy video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The BMW M2 is a Motor Authority favorite. The car’s powerful engine, razor-sharp handling and rear-wheel-drive layout ticks all the right boxes. Soon, though, an even better version will be thrown our way.

BMW has been testing a more potent M2 for the good part of a year. Previously thought to represent a mid-cycle update for the M2, we now know the prototypes are actually for a new model with Competition classification.

The Competition cars represent the next step up from the standard M cars. This means there’s still room for even more hardcore M2 CS and possibly even M2 GTS models, should BMW desire.

In the case of the M2 Competition, word on the street is the car will swap out the M2’s stock 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 in favor of the twin-turbo unit found in the M3/M4.

BMW fans know that it's the N55 employed in the M2. This engine is good for 365 horsepower. Powering the M3/M4 is the S55. This engine gives you a lighter crankshaft, stronger pistons, and a few other internal goodies. More importantly, it doubles up on the turbocharging and power rises to 425 horsepower, or 444 in Competition form.

So that the M2 Competition doesn’t step on the toes of its big brothers, the S55 is expected to be detuned to produce 405 horsepower in this latest application. We don't know if the car will be given the dual-clutch transmission only, or also be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. We've got our fingers crossed for both options.

Look for the M2 Competition to reach showrooms next spring. It should arrive as a 2019 model.

We rated the M2 Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2017, so an enhanced version of an already brilliant car is just icing on the cake. We can't wait.