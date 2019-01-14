2020 Toyota Supra #001 heads to Barrett-Jackson's 2019 Scottsdale auction

Follow Viknesh



Toyota on Monday unveiled its long-awaited 2020 Supra sports car at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The reborn Supra isn't due in showrooms until the summer but you'll be able to bid on the very first retail example later this month.

As first announced last month, Toyota will offer the first retail example of the 2020 Supra at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the sale scheduled for January 19. This will be a charity auction, with all proceeds to be shared by the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The first car will feature a few special touches highlighting its significance, including a VIN ending in 20201. The car will come with a matte gray exterior, matte black wheels, red side mirror caps, a red leather interior, and a carbon fiber dash plaque indicating its status as the first 2020 Supra.

As previously reported, the new Supra represents the fifth generation of the nameplate. This time, though, the car has been developed on the same platform found in BMW's latest Z4. The Supra also shares powertrains and a production site in Austria with the Z4, but it doesn't get the BMW's convertible roof.

2020 Toyota Supra

While Toyota is planning multiple powertrains for its new Supra, only one has been announced thus far: a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 delivering 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an 8-speed automatic and will spirit the Supra to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

While Supra #001 will likely go for a high price, you'll be able to take home another 2020 Supra from $49,990. A slightly pricier Launch Edition will also be available and limited to just 1,500 units.

