Next Alfa Romeo likely to be a Giulia coupe, may feature hybrid Quadrifoglio model

Alfa Romeo’s relaunch in the United States may have had a shaky start but the brand is very much committed to our market and has a number of new models in the works.

The relaunch started with the arrival of the 4C sports car earlier this decade and continued with the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV arriving for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Still in the pipeline are a mid-size sedan, compact SUV, mid-size SUV, compact car, and two specialty cars. All Alfa Romeo is willing to say is that these additional models will be rolled out between now and the end of 2020, though we’ve heard that the mid-size sedan, an Italian challenger to the Audi A6 and BMW 5-Series, has been pushed back to 2021.

We've also heard that Alfa Romeo's next model will be one of the specialty cars, specifically a Giulia-based coupe. It will target the likes of the Audi A5 and BMW 4-Series, and likely make its debut late this year or early next.

Should Alfa offer a Giulia coupe, we would expect a similar powertrain lineup to what's found in the sedan, meaning a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as standard and a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in high-performance Quadrifoglio trim.

Interestingly, Autocar has learned from its sources that the Quadrifoglio model may sport a hybrid system to boost output beyond the 505 horsepower of the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The setup is expected to include a single electric motor-generator able to aid the engine during high-load situations and capture brake energy during deacceleration. Peak output could be as high as 650 horsepower.

A potential name for the car is Alfa Romeo’s storied Giulia Sprint nameplate, though we've also heard that GTV is a possibilty. There are also rumors a convertible, likely to be called a Spider, is also in the works. Sadly, there won’t be additional Giulia body styles such as a wagon.

An updated product plan for Alfa Romeo is expected this summer, similar to the update we received in 2014. It will be the last from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne who retires next year.