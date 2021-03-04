Kia made quite the splash when it pulled the wraps off the Stinger a few years back. The shapely sport sedan offers coupe-like lines, a choice of turbocharged engines, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive—and Kia has more in store for the Stinger very soon.

Kia last summer unveiled an updated Stinger in its home market of Korea. Originally thought to be arriving in the United States for the 2021 model year, Cars Direct has learned from order guides that the updated Stinger will arrive here as a 2022 model. Exact timing hasn't been announced but an arrival at dealerships later this year is likely.

The order guides point to a starting price of $37,135, including destination. That's up $3,000 on the 2021 model's starting price, making the Stinger similar in price to the related Genesis G70 sedan, though the G70's price may soon move upward, too, as an updated version is also in the way, likely for the 2022 model year.

2022 Kia Stinger (Korean spec)

For the updated Stinger, buyers can look forward to subtle changes to both the exterior and interior. From the Korean-market model, we know the internals of the lights are new at both ends and feature more LED detailing than before. For example, the taillights' integrated turn signals consist of 10 individual LEDs arranged in a grid pattern to mimic a checkered flag.

For the interior, there are better quality materials, new color options, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice activation for common functions. A 7.0-inch screen is available for the instrument cluster. A 4.2-inch unit is standard.

The big news is the addition of a new 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. It is expected to replace the current model's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 in our market.

2022 Kia Stinger (Korean spec)

Above this will be the familiar 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, though with a new rating of 368 hp and 376 lb-ft versus the 365-hp and 376-lb-ft rating. That extra 3 hp is courtesy of an adjustable exhaust valve that can make the exhaust louder on demand.

The sole transmission will remain an 8-speed automatic and buyers will continue to have the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Buyers in some markets are also able to add diamond quilted nappa leather seats, plus a black pack that adds black accents on the side mirrors and fender vents, as well as a set of matte black 19-inch wheels and a trunk lid rear wing.

2022 Kia Stinger (Korean spec)

Detailed specification for the U.S. will be announced closer to the market launch.

Kia's last update for the Stinger was the introduction of the Stinger GTS for 2020. The more track-focused model featured both software and hardware upgrades to help it slice through corners better.

For more on the Kia Stinger, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.