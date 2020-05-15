Kia made quite the splash when it pulled the wraps off the Stinger a few years back. The shapely sport sedan offers coupe-like lines, a choice of turbocharged engines, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive—and Kia has more in store for the Stinger very soon.

The automaker is working on a mid-cycle update that we're likely to see introduced for the 2021 model year (the Stinger bowed as a 2018 model), and a prototype has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

There's heavy camouflage gear at both ends, suggesting some major revisions to the styling are in the works. The exhaust tips also appear bigger than on the current Stinger.

Before you get too excited we must report that there won't be any new engines, meaning rumors of a V-8 or even the new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 from the Genesis G80 and GV80 making it into the Stinger can be quashed. Instead, the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 currently fitted to the Stinger is expected to be tuned to deliver more than its current 365-horsepower rating by way of a new bi-modal exhaust system. That's likely why the prototype is fitted with new exhaust tips.

2021 Kia Stinger facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

No change is expected for the Stinger's 2.0-liter turbocharged 4, currently rated at 255 hp, or the sedan's standard 8-speed automatic.

Kia's last update for the Stinger was the introduction of the Stinger GTS for 2020. The more track-focused model featured both software and hardware upgrades to help it slice through corners better.