Kia made quite the splash when it pulled the wraps off the Stinger a few years back. The shapely sport sedan offers coupe-like lines, a choice of turbocharged engines, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive—and Kia has more in store for the Stinger very soon.

Kia on Tuesday unveiled an updated Stinger that will go on sale in the automaker's home market of Korea in the third quarter of 2020. Timing for the United States hasn't been announced but the car is expected to arrive as a 2021 model.

There are subtle changes to both the exterior and interior of the updated Stinger. The internals of the lights are new at both ends and feature more LED detailing than before. For example, the taillights' integrated turn signals consist of 10 individual LEDs arranged in a grid pattern to mimic a checkered flag.

2021 Kia Stinger preview: New look for sporty fastback sedan

On some models, Kia will also offer larger exhaust tips and a more aggressive rear diffuser design as an option. Buyers will also be able to order a black pack that adds black accents on the side mirrors and fender vents, as well as matte black 19-inch wheels, and a trunk lid rear wing.

For the interior, there are better quality materials, new color options, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. A 7.0-inch screen remains in the instrument cluster. A frameless rearview mirror and ambient lighting package have also been added. Depending on the market, buyers will be able to add diamond quilted Nappa leather seats, which gives the cabin a very upmarket look and feel.

Kia will release more details closer to the market launch. Before you get too excited we must report that there won't be new engines, meaning rumors of a V-8 or even the new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 from sister-brand Genesis making it into the Stinger can be quashed. There are rumors of the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 currently fitted to the Stinger being tuned to deliver more than its current 365-horsepower rating, though.

No change is expected for the Stinger's 2.0-liter turbo-4, currently rated at 255 hp, or the sedan's standard 8-speed automatic.

Kia's last update for the Stinger was the introduction of the Stinger GTS for 2020. The more track-focused model featured both software and hardware upgrades to help it slice through corners better.

For more on the Kia Stinger, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.