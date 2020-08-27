Kia made quite the splash when it pulled the wraps off the Stinger a few years back. The shapely sport sedan offers coupe-like lines, a choice of turbocharged engines, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive—and Kia has more in store for the Stinger very soon.

Kia on Thursday unveiled an updated Stinger that will go on sale before the end of this year in the U.S., and in the fall in Korea. Officials from Kia in America are mum on the car, although the 2021 Stinger has already been announced.

2021 Kia Stinger

There are subtle changes to both the exterior and interior of the updated Stinger. The internals of the lights are new at both ends and feature more LED detailing than before. For example, the taillights' integrated turn signals consist of 10 individual LEDs arranged in a grid pattern to mimic a checkered flag.

For the interior, there are better quality materials, new color options, and a 10.3-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as voice activation for common functions. A 7.0-inch screen is available for the instrument cluster.

2021 Kia Stinger preview: New look for sporty fastback sedan

A frameless rearview mirror and ambient lighting package have also been added, and depending on the market, buyers can add diamond quilted nappa leather seats that give the cabin a very upmarket look and feel. A long list of electronic driver aids are also available.

The big news is the addition of a new 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Below this is the current 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 255 hp and 260 lb-ft, and above it is the current 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. Buyers of the V-6 can opt for a new adjustable exhaust valve that in addition to making the exhaust louder on demand, adds three horses to the power rating. The sole transmission remains an 8-speed automatic and buyers continue to have the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

2021 Kia Stinger

Buyers in some markets are also able to order a black pack that adds black accents on the side mirrors and fender vents, as well as a set of matte black 19-inch wheels and a trunk lid rear wing.

Detailed specification for the U.S. will be announced closer to the market launch.

2021 Kia Stinger

Kia's last update for the Stinger was the introduction of the Stinger GTS for 2020. The more track-focused model featured both software and hardware upgrades to help it slice through corners better.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the model year for the Kia Stinger's arrival in the U.S.