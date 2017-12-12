Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, hardcore Ferrari 488, Tesla Model S wagon: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is coming, and information on the car’s powertrain may have just been leaked. The Mustang flagship is due out next year and will be taking the fight to the likes of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Ferrari is working on a hardcore version of its 488 GTB. The car is the follow-up to the 458 Speciale and is expected to go by the name 488 GTO.

Tesla never launched a Model S wagon but a Dutch coachbuilder is developing the more practical option for the popular electric car. Unfortunately, just 20 examples are planned for production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New Ford Mustang Shelby GT500’s supercharged engine possibly leaked

2019 Ferrari 488 GTO spy shots and video

Dutch coachbuilder working on the Tesla Model S wagon of your dreams

Oregon cedes freedom of speech case against red light camera critic

Meet the most insane gathering of cars you'll ever see

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid first drive review

Ares Project Panther: a Huracán-based, Pantera-inspired coachbuilt special

2018 Ford Expedition review

2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots and video

2017 BMW i3 REx: drive review of range-extended electric car