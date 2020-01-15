It was in 2016 that EV startup Lucid Motors first came out of the woodwork and revealed an early version of its Air luxury sedan boasting 1,000 horsepower.

Lucid is now ready to show us the production version, with the company on Monday confirming the covers will come off at an event in New York this April. It's possible the unveiling will take place during the New York International Auto Show which commences on April 8.

Together with the reveal, Lucid will also confirm the final production specifications, available configurations and pricing. We'll remind you that Lucid in 2017 said an entry-level version of the Air with 400 hp would start at just $60,000. It's possible the company's plans have changed since then.

Artist's impression of Lucid's planned plant in Casa Grande, Arizona

Production of the Air is slated to commence at a plant under construction in Casa Grande, Arizona, in late 2020 and Lucid is currently accepting $1,000 reservations for early build slots.

The Air is similar in size to a BMW 5-Series, though thanks to clever packaging it should have interior space closer to that of a 7-Series. The obvious rivals are the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan but several established automakers will also be introducing alternatives in the next 12-24 months. These include a redesigned Jaguar XJ and the new Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-Tron GT. The latter is a relative of the Taycan.

The Air was originally due in 2018 but the project was delayed by funding shortages. Lucid was finally thrown a lifeline in 2019 after the Saudi Arabian government decided to buy a $1 billion stake in the company. Other key investors include Beijing Auto and Tsing Capital.