Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series could come with 700 hp to challenge 720S, 911 GT2 RS

Tobias Moers with the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro at the 2018 LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG has only just unveiled the GT R Pro as the new flagship of the GT sports car range, but the boss of the Affalterbach-based tuner is already hinting at the performance potential of a planned GT Black Series to sit even higher up the food chain.

AMG boss Tobias Moers sat down for a chat with Motor Trend prior to the debut of the GT R Pro at this week's 2018 LA Auto Show. During that conversation, Moers said the Black Series will start testing out in the open from next summer and that the car will be “competitive” with the likes of the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

This means we can look forward to at least a 700-horsepower rating in the GT Black Series to rival the 710 hp of the 720S and 700 hp of the 911 GT2 RS. At least, that's the thinking of Motor Trend.

Considering the SLS Black Series launched all the way back in 2012 was already packing 631 hp, the new GT Black Series coming with 700 hp doesn't seem too much of a stretch.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, 2018 LA Auto Show

Of course, when you're crafting a Black Series version of an already mental car, you have to take your time to make sure you get it just right. It's not as simple as adding more power. You're also going to want added aerodynamic performance, a lighter curb weight, and a suitably angry bit of extra bodywork.

Still, that added power is likely. We suspect it will also be quite loud, as AMG products of late have been very good at providing enhanced aural pleasure.

When might we see the GT Black Series? Moers has previously indicated a launch in 2020. That means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2021 model.

Interestingly, Moers also confirmed plans for an electric car in his interview with Motor Trend. AMG previously dabbled in the field with the SLS AMG Electric Drive back in 2012. According to Moers, we'll see AMG's next electric car around 2023.