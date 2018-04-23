2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW's new 8-Series coupe is set for a reveal in June at an event preceding the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where a dedicated racing version will compete in the prestigious race's GTE class for production-based cars.

Shortly after the reveal of the 8-Series coupe should be the reveal of the car's convertible body style, a prototype for which has just been spotted. (The original 8-Series never spawned a convertible, although BMW did get around to building a prototype.)

The latest spy shots reveal most of the details including the soft-top roof. The soft-top not only preserves the silhouette of the coupe better than a retractable hardtop, but it should also help keep weight down.

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

BMW first confirmed plans for a new 8-Series in May 2017 with the unveiling of the 8-Series concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Since then the automaker has confirmed M8 and 8-Series Gran Coupe sedan versions. The cars replace the previous 6-Series models.

Underpinning the cars should be BMW’s carbon fiber-infused CLAR modular platform that debuted in the 2016 7-Series. It should ensure a low curb weight (for a large, luxurious car) as well as compatibility with electrified powertrains.

We can also expect the latest in infotainment technology including next-generation gesture control and digital instrument clusters.

BMW 8-Series concept, 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Enlarge Photo

Recent BMW trademark filings suggest V-8, V-12 and M Performance options. The filings included “850”, “860” and “M850.” Any V-12 model should feature the same 600-horsepower twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter engine found in the latest M760i xDrive, while the M8 should come with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 also with 600 hp. The twin-turbo V-8 features in the 2018 M5 and is likely producing much more than the stated 600-hp figure).

Production of the 8-Series will take place at BMW’s main plant in Dingolfing, Germany, most likely starting in late 2018 or early next year. Look for both the 8-Series coupe and this convertible to reach showrooms in 2019 as 2020 models.

Rivals will include the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet.