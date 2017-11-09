Chevy Corvette ZR1, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mercedes CLS: Today’s Car News

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has finally been revealed, though not via official means. The reveal came via a leak in a magazine and includes details on the car’s powertrain and output.

The most powerful SUV in production is based on a humble Jeep Grand Cherokee. We’re talking about the Trackhawk, which comes packing a hellish 707 horsepower.

A new Mercedes-Benz CLS will debut this month at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. With the reveal so close, it’s no surprise the latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 leaks, will boast 750-HP LT5 V-8

8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video

Las Vegas' free self-driving shuttle involved in crash on its first day

PSA Group announces strategy for Opel

Porsche will thrive, remain profitable when sports car are electric: CFO

Audi will turn renewable energy into synthetic diesel

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. 2018 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

Ford and Zotye will sell electric cars in China under new brand

Electric Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro production to rise again

