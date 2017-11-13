2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2018 Ford Mustang, 2018 Infiniti QX80: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Enlarge Photo

There’s a new Corvette ZR1 coming to Chevy dealerships next spring. The car was revealed overnight in Dubai of all places and comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 755 horsepower. It also has two aero packages for buyers to choose from.

Infiniti also snuck in a reveal on the weekend. The Japanese luxury brand unveiled an updated QX80. The designers attempted to make the vehicle look prettier, but there’s only so much they could do with the frumpy proportions of the QX80.

Also coming to showrooms soon is an updated Ford Mustang. We’ve just driven the car and can confirm it is better in almost every way compared to the outgoing model. The car’s new 10-speed auto is a bit disappointing when paired with the GT model’s V-8, though.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 bows with 755-HP LT5 V-8

2018 Ford Mustang first drive review: getting serious

2018 Infiniti QX80 preview

Redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler to boast improved fuel economy

Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2018

Ford C-Max Energi plug-in production over; Hybrid has only months left

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video

What's New for 2018: Chrysler

End of an era as Ferdinand Piëch finally cut ties with VW Group

A Tesla Model S that runs on hydrogen fuel cells? Dutch firm claims it built one