Considering the direction the industry is headed, it's inevitable Maybach, Mercedes-Benz's ultra-luxury sub-brand, will eventually launch an electric car. Maybach has even hinted at what one of its EVs could be like, with its Maybach 6 coupe and convertible concepts.

It might not be long before we see an electric Maybach, given the latest comments from Daimler CEO Ola Kaellenius. In an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, Kaellenius said the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan could feature a Maybach range-topper.

“There’s room to do more with the Maybach brand name,” he said. “The electric platform offers some opportunities.”

Ola Kaellenius with the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

The EQS, due on the market in 2021, will be the first Mercedes based on a dedicated EV platform. It will feature batteries sourced from CATL, including one big enough to deliver a range approaching 400 miles. There might even be a version developed by the Mercedes-AMG performance sub-brand as well.

Since its 2014 reboot, Maybach has been positioned as a sub-brand selling more luxurious versions of existing Mercedes products, albeit with unique bodies. There's still a vision to launch standalone Maybachs—the last were the ill-fated 57 and 62 sedans that went out of production in 2012—and the flexibility of EV platforms could just be the ticket. Smooth, silent electric propulsion would be a natural fit for an ultra-luxury brand like Maybach.

Maybach's next model introduction, though, will be a range-topping version of the redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It should arrive in 2021.