Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid coming soon

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



When Porsche unveiled a redesigned Cayenne last summer, noticeably missing was a hybrid.

Fans of the outgoing Cayenne hybrid don't have to wait much longer as a replacement is coming soon, and to build the excitement Porsche has released a video detailing some of the testing that's gone into the vehicle's development.

The new model will be called a Cayenne E-Hybrid and replace the outgoing Cayenne S E-Hybrid, likely later this year. No details on its powertrain have been released but we can count on it being the same plug-in hybrid setup used in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

Teaser for 2019 Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid Enlarge Photo

In the Panamera, the setup combines a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed dual-clutch unit. The combined output is 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

A 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery holds enough charge for an electric range of 31 miles, though in electric mode the output drops to 136 hp and 295 lb-ft. This mode is really designed only for short city jaunts. We can expect similar numbers too for the Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

A more potent Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid will eventually arrive to join the lineup. This one should pack the same 680-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain found in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The setup essentially swaps out the V-6 of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid in favor of a V-8, specifically the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 fitted to the Panamera Turbo.