The SSC Tuatara is now in production and due to start delivery in the third quarter of 2019. The American hypercar produces 1,750 horsepower on E85 fuel and could be the first production car to hit 300 mph.

Rolls-Royce is working on a redesigned Ghost. The new sedan should feature the latest tech wizardry, including a surround-view camera system, night vision, and a head-up display.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. This isn't the case for the 2020 Charger, which has received a new wide-body option.

