Aston Martin is teaming up once again with Zagato to bring us another future classic. This time the basis is the already striking DBS Superleggera. In an interesting twist, Aston Martin will only sell the new model together with a DB4 GT Zagato continuation car, with the price for the package coming in at $7.9 million.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. That might not be the case for future model years as a wide-body Dodge Charger concept has been unveiled. Hopefully a production version will be with us soon.

The rumors have been confirmed and we'll get a mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, probably as a 2020 model. Prototypes have been testing in public for close to two years and likely in private for even longer. The latest testers are wearing the least camouflage gear yet, revealing a number of clues about the design.

