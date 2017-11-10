2019 Aston Martin Vantage teased, reveal set for November 21

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The second model in Aston Martin’s vaunted Second Century plan is almost upon us.

The car is the redesigned Vantage which is due for a reveal on November 21, the British automaker confirmed on Thursday via a social media post depicting a hungry wolf’s eyes.

Numerous prototypes for the new Vantage have been spotted. They reveal a sleek and sexy design with clear influences from Aston Martin’s DB10 sports car developed for the James Bond movie “Spectre,” something Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said would be the case. A teaser shot also confirms there will be a strip of LEDs running the width of the rear. (Note, the car with the oversized rear wing is likely the 2018-spec Vantage GTE endurance racer.)

Teaser for 2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuting on November 21, 2017 Enlarge Photo

We’re glad that the differences between the new Vantage and the DB11 are shaping up to be more apparent than the differences between the outgoing Vantage and the related DB9. Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer often jokes that the directive given to the design team was that his mother, who is in her late 70s, must be able to easily identify the two.

This is important as the two cars will be very close beneath the skin. The new Vantage will utilize a shortened version of the DB11’s bonded and extruded aluminum platform and feature Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, which Aston Martin has just made available in the DB11. Hopefully a V-12 will be available, too.

Following the reveal of the new Vantage on November 21, the car should make an appearance a week later at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Stay tuned.