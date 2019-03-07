Maserati's Alfieri sports car will be shown at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show but won't reach showrooms until 2021 or 2022.

The information was revealed by Maserati boss Harald Wester in an interview with Autocar published Tuesday.

The Alfieri was first shown as a concept in 2014 and originally pegged for a market arrival around 2018. The substantial delay will allow Maserati to update the requirements.

Maserati Alfieri concept, 2014 Geneva Motor Show

The Alfieri will now offer a battery-electric option, alongside mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, Maserati announced last June. The move is part of the automaker's plan to offer at least one battery-electric option in every model it sells by the end of 2022 as it looks to transform into a tech leader in the premium segment.

Maserati will market its electric powertrain under the Maserati Blue label. The setup will utilize three electric motors (likely one at the front and two at the rear), and run at 800 volts for high-speed charging.

Before the Alfieri reaches showrooms, Maserati will introduce updated versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, likely around 2021. These, too, will offer battery-electric, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.