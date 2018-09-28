2019 Audi SQ2 crossover debuts with 296 horsepower

Sep 28, 2018
2019 Audi SQ2

Audi’s smallest crossover in the United States is the Q3 but overseas there’s a slightly smaller Q2 on sale.

The vehicle made its debut at the 2016 Geneva motor show and at next week's 2018 Paris auto show a sporty version will join the lineup: the SQ2.

As expected, the mechanical package of the SQ2 is similar to what we find in the latest S3. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is mounted up front and powers the four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Peak output is 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which will see the SQ2 scoot to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. That's quite a bit better than the next most potent Q2 variant, which has just 187 hp on tap.

The vehicle also benefits from beefier brakes (13.4 inches front and 12.2 inches rear) and lowered suspension (20 millimeters lowering). The all-wheel-drive system also has the ability to send 100 percent of the drive torque to the rear wheels when required, such as during a loss of traction up front.

The standard wheels are an 18-inch set with 235/45-size tires. A 19-inch set with 235/40-size tires will be available.

The SQ2 starts deliveries in Europe in early 2019. Interestingly, Autocar has learned from insiders that an even more potent RS Q2 is possible. If given the green light, this model is said to be getting the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 found in the RS 3 where it delivers 400 hp.

Sadly, Audi has no plans to bring its Q2 to the U.S. so we won’t see the SQ2 nor an RS Q2 if such a car is built.

The Paris auto show starts October 2. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

