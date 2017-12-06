Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi’s smallest crossover in the United States is the Q3 but overseas there’s a slightly smaller Q2 on sale.

The vehicle made its debut at the 2016 Geneva motor show and soon a sporty version will join the lineup.

Featured in our latest spy shots is a prototype for the sporty Q2 testing hard at the Nürburgring and on some of the German race track's surrounding roads.

It will be called an SQ2 and feature all the go-fast gear Audi's S badge typically brings.

2018 Audi SQ2 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

From the spy shots we can see that the SQ2 will feature additional intakes in its front bumper, a subtle aero kit and quad-exhaust tips. The test vehicle is also fitted with uprated wheels, tires and brakes that we expect to make it over to production.

The drivetrain package is expected to be shared with the latest S3, which means a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering upwards of 310 horsepower to all four wheels. We think a slightly lower output will be selected for the SQ2, though. That's because the most powerful Q2 at present only has 187 hp. Going all the way past 300 will be quite the leap. Meanwhile, the standard transmission should be a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Look for a debut of the SQ2 in the first half of 2018. Interestingly, Autocar reports that an even more potent RS Q2 is planned. This model is said to be getting the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 found in the RS 3 where it delivers 400 hp.

Sadly, Audi has no plans to bring its Q2 to the U.S. so we won’t be seeing the SQ2 nor an RS Q2 if such a car is built.