Audi's in the process of updating its A5 range for 2020 and the final member to be tweaked is the high-performance RS 5, available in coupe and Sportback hatch body styles.

The updated RS 5 doesn't benefit from any extra power over the outgoing model. Under the hood sits a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 generating 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. The top speed can be lifted to 174 mph as an option.

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic with larger aluminum shift paddles. All-wheel drive is still standard and Audi's Sport differential that allows torque to be split between the rear wheels is still available.

What has changed is the exterior styling, which takes on a more streamlined look up front, as well as a wider, flatter grille. The headlights can also be enhanced with available laser lights and darkened bezels to set the RS 5 apart from the regular A5 models, and the side skirts and rear diffuser both feature a new design.

For the interior, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display sits atop the dash and can be used much like a smartphone. Natural-speak voice activation and buttons on the steering wheel can also be used to control the infotainment. Specific Audi Sport touches in the cabin include the RS logos, including some in the digital instrument cluster, as well as a flat-bottomed steering wheel and body-hugging sport seats lined in Alcantara and leather as standard.

In the ride and handling department, there's a standard RS-spec sport suspension that drops the ride height a further 0.3 inches compared to the S5. The suspension can also be enhanced with hydraulic-based adjustable dampers. Another worthy option for serious performance fans are carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

2020 Audi RS 5 Sportback

A set of 19-inch wheels are standard while a 20-inch set with a new pattern are available. The latter can be ordered in gloss black, matte black or with a bronze finish. Buyers can also choose between gray, ride or blue for the brake calipers.

Information on availability and pricing for the 2020 RS 5 in the United States is yet to be revealed.

The arrival of the updated RS 5 ends a busy 25th year for the Audi Sport division. Also this year we saw the arrival of the new RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback, updated RS 4 Avant, and the new RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback, and RS Q8.