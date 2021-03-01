A test mule for Maserati's long-awaited redesign of the GranTurismo has been spotted for the first time.

A test mule is where the engineers hide the new mechanical package under a makeshift body, typically borrowed from an existing vehicle, in this case an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

This test mule was spotted in a fleet of Maseratis that included the Levante and new MC20 supercar. Looking closely at its modified Giulia body, we can easily spot the stretched wheelbase and hood and widened wheel arches. There are also additional vents in the front section.

Teaser for new Maserati GranTurismo debuting in 2021 - Photo credit: Motor1/Maserati

During last September's reveal of the MC20, Maserati briefly presented a teaser shot (shown above) of the new GranTurismo and said the reveal will take place in 2021. The teaser points to a car with similar proportions to the last GranTurismo but with smoother, more flowing lines. A cleaner aesthetic, like we see on the MC20, is also likely.

The new GranTurismo will feature an internal-combustion engine at launch, most likely Maserati's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 from the MC20, possibly with a mild-hybrid setup attached, but a battery-electric option is also planned. All new Maseratis will offer electric power, starting with this new GranTurismo. Maserati's electric powertrain, branded Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” will consist of a three-motor system with one motor up front and two at the rear.

Even though the car's reveal will take place this year, sales likely won't happen until sometime in 2022, meaning the big grand tourer will likely arrive as a 2023 model here in the United States. A GranTurismo Convertible (GranCabrio in some markets) should arrive about a year after the coupe.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The last GranTurismo reached the end of production in 2019 after a 12-year run. The plant in Modena where it was built was then prepared for production of the MC20. The new GranTurismo is expected to be built at a plant in Turin.

Before we see the new GranTurimso, Maserati will introduce a small SUV called the Grecale. It's been designed on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and should debut shortly.

And looking further forward, Maserati will launch redesigned versions of the Quattroporte and Levante, with the entire renewal of the Maserati lineup expected to be completed by the end of 2023.