Porsche Cayenne driven, Ferrari FXX K Evo confirmed, AMG A45 spied: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche Cayenne S Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s Cayenne has been redesigned for the 2019 model year and we’ve just spent some time with the new SUV. The outgoing model was already at the top of its game, and this redesigned model just lifts the bar higher.

Ferrari is set to unveil its most extreme car yet. We’re talking about an upgraded version of the FXX K track car. It will debut this weekend at Ferrari’s 2017 Finali Mondiali celebration.

Mercedes-AMG’s next A45 hot hatch has been spotted again. The latest shots reveal a number of production details such as the Panamericana grille and quad-exhaust tips.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche Cayenne first drive review: an epoch-ending SUV

Ferrari FXX K Evo confirmed for 2017 Finali Mondiali

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 hatchback spy shots and video

Self-driving cars will change cities: here's how

Bloodhound SSC hits 210 mph in 8 seconds in first public test

2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid to launch in US at end of year

Toyota hints at staying in the World Endurance Championship, Le Mans

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick award

Ken Block's "Gymkhana 10" promises to be the biggest and the best

EPA to axe rule banning older, dirtier diesel engines in new trucks

