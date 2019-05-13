Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle refresh for its Discovery Sport, which was introduced in its current form for 2016. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a number of clues about the updated model.

This won't be your typical facelift-style refresh as there will be substantial changes made to the small SUV's underpinnings, exterior and cabin. It's part of Land Rover's plan to offer electrified power in all models by 2020.

Land Rover has developed an updated version of the current Discovery Sport's D8 platform (also referred to as LR-MS). The updated platform, referred to as PTA (Premium Transverse Architecture), offers more space and capacity for electrified powertrains and made its debut in the redesigned 2020 Range Rover Evoque.

At launch, the updated Discovery Sport will offer a 246-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a 9-speed automatic. An available mild-hybrid powertrain using the same 2.0-liter mill will offer 296 hp. The same powertrains feature in the redesigned Evoque.

Eventually, a plug-in hybrid option will join the fold. This is expected to pair a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 with an electric drive system and feature a battery with enough capacity for close to 50 miles of electric range.

For the exterior, it appears the designers have adopted a more streamlined look. The front and rear fascias along with the headlights all wear new designs as well.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior is also expected to receive a major refresh to keep up with popular newcomers like the latest Volvo XC60 and BMW X3. We'll probably see Land Rover introduce its latest infotainment system featuring multiple screens, a setup that first appeared in the Range Rover Velar and also features in the redesigned Evoque. New electronic driver aids should also be a feature.

The updated Discovery Sport is due for a reveal in late 2019 or early the following year. It should arrive as a 2020 model.

Eventually, Land Rover will introduce a redesigned Discovery Sport based on a next-generation platform dubbed MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) that debuts this year in the new Defender. This platform has been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains and will eventually underpin most models from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.