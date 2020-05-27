The BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo bowed out of the United States after 2019, but the premium hatchback remains on sale elsewhere and just received a round of updates.

The updates largely mirror those introduced on the related 5-Series for the 2021 model year and include revised styling, new infotainment technology, and mild-hybrid powertrains across the board.

2021 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo

There are new fascias at both ends plus new headlights boasting LED matrix technology as standard. The grille is bigger, adding to the vehicle's aggression, and its chrome can be swapped out for a gloss black finish with an available M Sport package.

The big news is the addition of mild-hybrid technology as standard across the range. The setup consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that can recover energy under braking and coasting and provide a boost of up to 11 horsepower during high-load situations.

2021 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo

Depending on the market, two gasoline and three diesel engine options are offered in the latest 6-Series GT. The most powerful is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 that delivers 340 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It sees the 6-Series GT sprint to 62 mph from rest in 5.3 seconds. The top speed is capped at 155 mph.

An 8-speed automatic is standard across the range and all-wheel drive is either standard or available on each model.

2021 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo

In the cabin, BMW has upped the quality of the materials and added leather trim as standard. The infotainment touchscreen also now measures 12.3 inches across and pairs with a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and standard smartphone integration now includes both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 6-Series GT remains the sole member of the 6-Series family. It was introduced for 2018 as the replacement for the 5-Series GT but failed to ignite the market as buyers flocked to SUVs, with annual sales reaching only a few thousand units in the U.S. While its long-term fate remains unknown, the smaller 3-Series GT has already been axed and there's a good chance the 6-Series GT will be too after the current life cycle ends.