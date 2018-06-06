Volvo V60 Cross Country coming soon

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Volvo pulled the covers off a redesigned V60 in March, and just like its predecessor the new wagon will spawn a more rugged V60 Cross Country variant.

The new V60 Cross Country is expected to be shown soon, but according to Jim Nichols, product technology communications manager for Volvo Car USA, the vehicle isn't locked in for the U.S. market just yet.

However, considering the larger V90 Cross Country outsells the regular V90 by a wide margin here, you can count on the new V60 Cross Country ending up here as well. The current-generation V60 Cross Country (shown below) has been on sale here since 2015.

Expect the recipe to be the same: a raised ride height, roof racks and underbody protection. The original concept came about when Volvo decided to build a vehicle that could handle the tough conditions drivers face in the automaker's native Sweden, such as muddy tracks and knee-deep snow.

Volvo V60 Cross Country Enlarge Photo

Rivals to the V60 Cross Country include the Audi A4 Allroad, Buick Regal TourX, and to a lesser degree the Subaru Outback.

Nichols also confirmed that the new V60 will be in showrooms in the first quarter of 2019. There will be just T5 FWD and T6 AWD models at launch, in either standard Momentum or upmarket Inscription trim. The sporty R-Design trim should be added later.

In the T5 FWD will sit a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels, while in the T6 AWD will be a 316-hp turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-4 driving all four wheels. A plug-in hybrid powertrain, labeled Twin Engine technology by Volvo, will be added later.

Pricing hasn't been announced but Volvo has confirmed that the V60 will be the next model to be made available via the Care by Volvo subscription program, after the XC40.