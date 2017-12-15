2019 Volkswagen T-Cross spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Just a few months after the reveal of the compact T-Roc, another member of Volkswagen’s expanded SUV family has been spotted.

The latest prototype is for a new subcompact SUV that VW previewed at March’s 2016 Geneva motor show with the T-Cross Breeze concept.

It’s likely the production model will keep the T-Cross name, just as we’ve seen with the transition of the T-Roc from concept to production.

Although the T-Cross concept was in the form of a convertible, the production version it will spawn will feature a conventional 5-door SUV body. A convertible option hasn’t been ruled out, though.

Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze Concept at 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

The subcompact SUV is closely related to the latest Polo. It will replace the unloved CrossPolo in VW’s lineup and may eventually spawn an Audi sibling badged a Q1.

Underpinning the vehicle is the smallest version of VW’s MQB platform. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions are expected, as are manual and dual-clutch transmission options. Powertrains will likely be shared with the latest Polo.

Look for a debut of the T-Cross early next. VW won’t sell its T-Roc in the United States, but the automaker promises to bring in an SUV smaller than its Tiguan. There’s a good chance the T-Cross will be the SUV we receive. Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Kia Stonic and Toyota CH-R.

Other SUVs that we know are coming from VW include a redesigned Touareg, a full-size offering based on 2016’s T-Prime GTE concept, and an electric offering based on the recently revealed I.D. Crozz concept. Note, the Touareg is not expected to reach the U.S. since VW wants to focus on the locally-built Atlas in our market.