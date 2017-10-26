Glickenhaus sports car, second Maserati SUV, BMW X2: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW X2 Enlarge Photo

James Glickenhaus has revealed the first details on a new model being developed at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. The car will be a simpler, more accessible model than the SCG003, but it will still be able to swap between road and race guises with relative ease.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has confirmed plans for a second Maserati SUV. It will be based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and make an appearance by 2020.

BMW’s X2 is finally here. The compact SUV is twinned with the X1 but features a sharper exterior design. It goes on sale next spring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SCG working on a $400K sports car with a gated 6-speed

Stelvio-based Maserati SUV coming by 2020, says Marchionne

Even and odd: 2018 BMW X2 crossover unveiled

Toyota hopes its new Japanese taxi becomes an icon

2018 BMW M3 CS spy shots

Tesla Model 3 fast-charging at Superchargers will not be free

E-Fuso Vision One heavy-duty electric truck concept with 217-mile range debuts in Tokyo

Self-driving car tech worthwhile, consumers say

Nissan will give its future electric cars a sound with "Canto"

Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state's electric car tax unconstitutional